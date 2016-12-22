Audiences will likely enjoy greater viewing pleasure as Film Victoria invests in 17 projects for television, film and the web.

Film Victoria intends to introduce more than AU$2.4 million to fund 17 projects on various platforms. The funding is part of its Assigned Production Investment program and the Victorian Content Initiative, according to IF.

“2017 is set to be a bumper year with this diverse range of projects joining others already scheduled to go into production,” Film Victoria CEO Jenni Tosi said about the initiative.

“The projects supported though the Victorian Content Initiative and our production investment and incentives programs should generate in excess of [AU] $79 million in production expenditure in Victoria in 2017, providing valuable employment and business opportunities for Victorian companies,” Tosi added.

One of the notable projects on its list is The Ex-PM. TV Tonight reports the ABC comedy returns for its second season. Reprising his role in the series is actor Shaun Micallef. Aside from the ABC comedy, other shows sharing the fund is Get Krack!n from Katering’s Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. The pair will likely brighten up Morning TV.

The other television projects funded by Film Victoria include You See Monsters from Chemical Media, Ronny Chieng, My Year 7 Life and Housemates Series 2. The list of projects also includes films. Australian actress Toni Collette is part of the romantic thriller Andorra set in Italy. However, post-production takes place in Victoria. The film also stars Guy Pearce, Clive Owen, Gillian Anderson and Vanessa Redgrave, with Fred Schepisi directing.

Several feature-length documentaries include From Under the Rubble from Sensible Films and I Used to be Normal – A Boyband Fangirl Story from Rita Walsh and Jessica Leski. Audiences should also watch out for the online series Deadlock on the ups and down of teenage life.

The other titles from the initiative include Sunshine, Vitamania – the Sense and Nonsense of Vitamins and Supplements, and League of Her Own. In addition, All For One: The Story of Australia’s First Professional World Tour Cycling Team, Sacred Song, Shalom Bollywood: The Untold Story of Indian Cinema and The Donydji Story.