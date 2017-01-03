Police have arrested the father who choked his daughter for posting naked photos of herself on Snapchat. The father, 45-year-old Christian Amason of Tennessee, grabbed her daughter’s neck and started slapping her upper and lower body.

The incident began when the 14-year-old daughter started arguing with her mother Norma Amason after they found out that she posted nude pictures on social media. When the daughter prevented her mother from spanking her, Christian got involved.

As stated by police report, when the altercation got heated, Christian chocked his daughter, cutting off her airways for a while. The father then slapped the daughter, leaving red marks.

Afterward, the daughter called her older sister to pick her up at their house and report what happened to the police.

Police said that both parents confessed to hitting their child. However, they point out that they did it out of anger due to their daughter’s explicit post on Snapchat.

Christian added that he lost control and started hitting and chocking their daughter. He was charged with child neglect.

Child protective services were also informed about the situation.

Snapchat is a social media platform where users can share photos, text, videos and drawing. All media shared only lasts temporarily before they disappear although users can still take a screenshot of the photos instead.

