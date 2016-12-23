Childish Gambino also known as Donald Glover dropped out of the Falls Downtown Festival lineup.

Sadly, Australian music fans looking forward to Childish Gambino at the Falls Downtown Festival took the news hard. Mail Online reports many of them are asking for refunds because of this. However, organizers of the Falls Downtown festival assures the American rapper will make it up to his Aussie fans one day.

“We have received word that he is in the running for a couple of nominations at the upcoming Golden Globes, and as a first-time nominee and show creator he will be flying back to America prematurely,” organizers wrote on its official FB page.

Thus, fans might understand his sudden exit from the Falls Downtown Festival in January 2017. This is Donald Glover’s (aka Childish Gambino) first nomination at the prestigious Golden Globe awards. Moreover, he has two for his TV comedy drama series Atlanta.

First, for Best Television Series and second, for Best Performance. Both are in the Musical or Comedy category. Thus, it is likely an opportunity Donald Glover wants to be present for as he aims to make his mark in the industry. Recently, the American rapper earned a role in the stand-alone Han Solo film. He takes on the role of Lando Calrissian. He is also part of Spider-Man Homecoming.

However, fans of Childish Gambino need not fear. He is still committed to his schedules at Lorne, Byron Bay, and Marion Bay. Nonetheless, organizers are willing to honor refunds but only to those who bought tickets for January 7, the day of his performance. Bear in mind, the process is available only up to December 31 at 5 pm ADST and only to original ticket buyers.

Nevertheless, ticket holders might reconsider as the organizers did manage to secure replacements for the Falls Downtown Festival. According to Tone Deaf, rock act King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard along with Allday will perform in Childish Gambino’s place.