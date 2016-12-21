The Bachelorette Australia 2016 runner-up Michael Turnbull has been slammed after he shared his shirtless selfie on Instagram.

Most of his followers were pleased with what they saw. However, some blasted the reality show star regarding what he said in the video and wrote in the caption. Turnbull said diets are “overrated” in his shirtless clip on Instagram while pinching his stomach to show that he gained weight. He also claimed to have a “dad body” while flaunting his toned six-pack abs.

Some of Turnbull’s 112,000 followers called it “hard self-criticism,” Herald Sun noted.

Michael Turnbull gained popularity when he joined the first season of The Bachelorette Australia last year. He was among the group of men who tried to win Sam Frost’s heart. Turnbull finished second after Frost chose Sasha Mielczarek.

Turnbull was also one of the most controversial contestants of the Bachelorette 2015 Australia. The Brisbane-based entrepreneur was accused of lying about his achievements when he joined the show. Reports came out that he is not actually a professional soccer athlete as he claimed to be. Football fans also disputed his claim that he played for the Australian national team at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Related Articles:

‘The Bachelorette Australia’ 2015: Who is the Liar? Michael Turnbull Lying About Soccer & Olympics?

‘The Bachelor’ 2016 Australia Is Richie Strahan; 5 Secrets About Him

Moreover, Turnbull was accused in August of being involved in a pyramid scheme for a skincare brand. He denied reports of his involvement in any pyramid scheme, Herald Sun noted.

Meanwhile, Michael Turnbull also hinted on social media that he has a new girl in his life. He shared his tweet on IG with the hashtags “love” and “i love you”. His latest posts are in contrast with what he claimed months ago that he is still looking for his The One.

Turnbull recently dated model Katrina Vincent. They split at the end of 2015 after a month of dating. In September, Vincent announced she was expecting a child with her new beau, Mail Online reported.

Stay tuned for more news about Bachelorette Australia 2016 runner-up Michael Turnbull here.