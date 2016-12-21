Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon show off their love for each other in yet another series of raunchy images.

In a photoshoot, the two were photographed wearing the same lingerie while cuddling in bed. The images were shared in their respective social media accounts.

Bachelor contestant Megan Marx said their love would still be considered unconventional. Scanlon, on the other hand, quoted writer Marie Lu in a caption that is full of love and admiration to Marx. She wrote: “You drive me insane … You’re the scariest, most clever, bravest person I know, and sometimes I can’t catch my breath because I’m trying so hard to keep up. There will never be another like you. You realise that, don’t you? Billions of people will come and go in this world, but there will never be another like you.”

Marx and Scanlon confirmed their relationship in late October after four months of dating. The couple first met while competing to win the heart of Bachelor 2016 Australia leading man Richie Strahan. Scanlon was eliminated after a couple of episodes, while Marx decided to voluntarily leave the mansion.

The two previously sparked lesbian relationship rumors after posting nearly naked photos on social media. They also openly declared their love and affection for each other on their images. Some of their followers slammed them. Others questioned why the reality show allowed a woman seeking a girlfriend to join the competition.

In a post last week, Scanlon said she and Marx decided to talk about their relationship to “normalize” same-sex couples and encourage marriage equality. The Australian parliament rejected the government’s plebiscite proposal on same-sex marriage last month.

The two have also set up a joint Facebook page.

The two have also set up a joint Facebook page.