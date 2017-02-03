The third entry of Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest will perform during the first half of the competition’ first semi-final. The event will occur on May 9, 2017.

Australia is the smaller of the two semi-finals. Overall, there will be 18 countries competing altogether. Apart from Australia, Sweden would also be joining in the first half of the first semi final. Sweden was last year’s host country.

Azerbaijan would also join Australia and Sweden. According to reports, Azerbaijan has never lost during this round. During the second half, Greece will sing. Last year, Greece lost their qualifying record during the competition in Stockholm.

Escdaily.com has listed the countries and their respective parts. Check out below:

First half of the First semi final

Montenegro, Finland, Georgia, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden, Albania, Azerbaijan, Australia

Second half of the First semi final

Cyprus, Slovenia, Armenia, Moldova, Czech Republic, Latvia, Iceland, Greece, Poland

First half of the Second semi final

FYR Macedonia, Malta, The Netherlands, Serbia, Denmark, Russia, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Ireland

Second half of the Second semi final

Switzerland, Estonia, Israel, Bulgaria, San Marino, Lithuania, Croatia, Norway, Belarus

Accordingly, winners from each semi final will proceed to the Grand Final, which will occur this coming May 13. They will join the other six pre-qualified nations, adding up to 26 countries joining this year’s competition.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 is set to take place on May 9, 11 and 13. The event will be in the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev. Australia has been broadcasting the contest since 1983. The country was invited to join the contest once in 2015 to take part in the competition’s 60th anniversary in Vienna. However, the country has been allowed to join the contest since then.

Last year Australia’s participant Dami Im came in 2nd place. This is the highest place Australia won so far. The winner for Eurovision 2016 was Ukrainian singer Jamala. However, last year’s competition were controversial because Jamala’s song 1944 had been performed as the song in 2013, which is against the rules. However, Eurovision announced that they will not disqualify despite this.

“The video of a small concert had only been viewed by a few hundred people before it was discovered in the past few days,” said the contest’s governing body about Jamala’s song. “The EBU, based on previous decisions in the Reference Group, therefore has concluded that the published video did not give Jamala’s song any unfair advantage in the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest and the song was eligible to compete.”

Read more:

Eurovision 2016: Dami Im Wins 2nd; Australia Is Show’s Biggest Winner

Eurovision 2016 Winner Will Be Australia? Dami Im Army Ready to Support Her Amid Criticism