An astrophysicist from Harvard University says that the Earth is slowly turning into a barren world just like our neighbor Mars. This would mean that all living things in the planet are at risk of extinction.

In a recent TED talk, astrophysicist Anjali Tripathi explained that 400 pounds of hydrogen and almost 6.6 pounds of helium escape from Earth into space every minute, an effect called atmospheric escape. Subsequently, this would lead to a significant change in our planet’s atmosphere, causing the Earth’s surface to become red and uninhabitable one day.

She describes this effect as amazing but it should frighten you. Earth would suffer the same fate as the Red Planet, which was once believed to have been capable of sustaining life.

However, Mars eventually underwent this process and all of the planet’s hydrogen escaped, leaving behind oxygen. Oxygen caused Mars to oxidize or rust, turning it red over time.

While the same process is actually happening on Earth, it does not mean that it would turn into a wasteland in the near future. However, the process would most likely increase in the far future as the Sun is getting older and brighter.

The astrophysicist said, “What we can look forward to, or at least prepare for, is the fact that in the future, the earth is going to look more like Mars. “Our hydrogen from water breaking down will escape into space more rapidly, leaving us with a dry, reddish planet.”

