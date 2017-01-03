Prosecutors dropped the charges against a man who was arrested for driving under the influence of caffeine.

“After further consideration, without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the defendant’s system that impaired his ability to drive, we do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams said.

The incident, which occurred on August 5 2015, was widely reported and some of the public called it ridiculous. However, the police officer took 36-year-old Farfield Joseph Schwab into custody not only because he drank too much caffeine but he was believed to be under the influence of a combination of substances, which included a depressant and stimulant.

In a press release, the DA’s office said: “The officer’s observations included the defendant’s erratic and reckless driving, his demeanor at the time of the traffic stop, and his performance on a number of field sobriety tests.”

When the driver took a breathalyzer test, it was shown that he had 0.00 percent blood alcohol level. He was still booked into the county jail and the authorities took a sample of his blood.

The test results of the driver’s blood sample revealed that he was negative for any alcohol or drugs such as benzodiazepines, cocaine, opiates, THC, carisoprodol, /MDMA, oxycodone, zolpidem and carisoprodol, the Guardian reports.

In California, a drug is defined as any substance besides alcohol that can impair a person’s ability to drive normally. Caffeine is not illegal in the state, however.

Forensic toxicologist Jeffrey Zehnder said, “There are no studies that demonstrate that driving is impaired by caffeine, and they don’t do the studies, because no one cares about caffeine.”

Meanwhile, Schwab said that no one believed that he only had caffeine in his system. The driver said in a statement that his reputation has been damaged by the ordeal.