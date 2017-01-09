Texan Congressman Brian Babin has indicated that US president-elect Donald Trump seems to have plans of overturning Australia-US refugee deal.

It has only been over two months since outgoing US president Barack Obama signed a refugee deal with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Babin has appeared to be firm critic of the US-Australia agreement since the beginning. And now he has indicated how Trump is planning to slam the idea of resettlement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from Manus or Nauru detention centers given to the safety and security concerns of US citizens.

Although the immigration and resettlement process has started progressing slowly with applications under vetting by the US Department of Homeland Security, Babin’s confident statement on Trump’s refugee deal opinions has raised fears among the detainees expecting to resettle.

Babin Confidently States Donald Trump Views on US-Australia Refugee Deal

The Texan Congressman called the deal “madness” and said that the incoming American Donald Trump government would overturn it.

“I am confident President-elect Trump will do everything in his power to put an immediate stop to this secret Australian-US refugee deal that should have simply never happened in the first place,” he told Fairfax Media. “It was made behind doors without any input from Congress. In fact, when Congress asked for details on the agreement and the refugees, the Obama administration refused to share the information.”

“This secret deal to import dangerous refugees into the US is exactly what the American people soundly rejected in November with the election of Donald Trump.”

The statement from Babin has come following the visit of Immigration and Border Protection Department secretary Michael Pezzullo to the US in December. He met the members of Donald Trump circle to discuss the US-Australia refugee deal. Recently, Senator Chuck Grassley and Congressman Bob Goodlatte also warned the US government against allowing refugees from nations with “national security concern” and also states declared as sponsors of terrorism by the US.

