US President Donald Trump has passed his executive orders restricting America’s immigration policies. He has put a ban on the entrance of Muslims for 90 days. The immigration order has not only affected the Muslims but also imposed a tough impact on Australians.

While the new order of the president is considered a complete “Muslim ban,” Trump argues that his order “is not a Muslim ban.” Donald Trump immigration policy has been slammed for being restrictive to the intake of Muslims into American borders. However, the policy does not restrict all Muslims from entering the US. According to the order passed, travelers from seven Muslim-dominated nations like Iraq, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Sudan, Syria and Somalia will be banned from entering the US. These Muslims will also include legally permanent US residents.

The order has ruled taking refugee admission in the US for 120 days while Syrian refugee intake will be stopped indefinitely. “To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

How Donald Trump Immigration Order Has Affected Australians

Donald Trump added that he has feelings for people who are suffering because of Syria’s humanitarian crisis. However, as a president of America, it is his priority to safeguard its citizens and take care of their suffering. Besides Muslims, some Australians have also found the order as disappointing as they won’t get a chance to meet their relatives living in the Muslim-dominated countries.

Sydney writer Mireille Juchau has requested Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to oppose the immigration order put forth by Donald Trump. She tweeted an image of a letter that denied her grandparents asylum in Australia. She also mentioned that they were killed in a concentration camp.

Somalia-born Melbourne-resident Hussein Haraco, who acquires dual citizenship, said that he had planned a trip to Houston to visit his stepmom but now he will have to cancel the plan. “We are really disappointed,” he told News.com.au. “It’s dividing the family, it looks like I can’t visit my family member, the person I love. She just got a green card last month. I wanted to visit her and take her to Africa. If I go and take her, she couldn’t come back.”

