Australian universities have raised their voice against US President Donald Trump’s new executive order on “Muslim ban.” They claim that the passing of the order might not allow visiting scholars to return to the US. The authorities stated that the order is expected to impose a negative impact on the research and academic collaborations.

Trump signed a new executive order on Friday, which banned the movement of Muslims into the US borders. The president stated that no visa will be allowed to people traveling to America from seven Muslim-dominant nations. The nations include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. The Australian universities have expressed their concern over the students and teaching staff members being stuck in the affected nations. They fear about the effect that would be imposed on the nation and worldwide due to such a presidential order.

Around 7,000 US academics and 37 Nobel laureates have signed a petition asking Trump to reconsider his order. Australian universities have also shown complete support to call for a reconsideration of the ban. While a part of the world population is fearful about the impact of the order on the global education system, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has something positive to say. The prime minister said on Tuesday that he has been assured Australians having dual citizenship will not be affected by the ban.

Australian Universities React on Ban

On the hand, Australian National University’s Vice-Chancellor and Nobel laureate Brian Schmidt said that the ban will definitely affect the academics around the word. “It is such a globalized world, and when things like this happen within the United States, it affects everyone,” the professor said. “We have many people from these countries, so it just makes the ability to do business as usual within research and academia very difficult.”

University of New South Wales’ Vice-Chancellor Ian Jacobs said that the university has collaboration with 51 Iranian institutions. He added that they produce 175 joint publications. There were 171 Iranian students who enrolled into the institution in 2016, Jacobs stated referring to the effect of the ban on Australian universities.

Universities Australia chief executive Belinda Robinson said that the collaboration and exchange programs between the US and Australian universities are not recent phenomena. It has a long historical background. She expressed her doubts on the negative impact of the ban on Australian universities, including their conference participation, postdoctoral programs, research collaboration and student exchange initiatives. “Collaboration is the lifeblood of world-leading university research and is vital to the economies and societies of both our nations,” The Guardian quoted her as saying.

Also Read:

Refugee Swapping: US, Australia Agree to Deal

Donald Trump ‘Muslim Ban’: How Australians Are Affected