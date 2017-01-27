A dead body has been recovered in a shopping center in Bondi Junction in Sydney’s east on Friday morning. Following the discovery of the body, emergency services were called on the spot. A police spokeswoman said that the department has established a crime scene on the spot.

The officers have also confirmed that inquiries were being conducted. The spokesperson said that they were still trying to find out the identity of the dead person. “A crime scene was established and inquiries are continuing,” a police spokeswoman told AAP.

The dead body was found in a fire stairwell at the shopping hub. The crime scene was attended by almost 12 officers. They wore gloves and investigated and inquired at the third and fourth level of the Westfield shopping complex. The police department said that the death was not being considered suspicious at this stage. The officers spoke to staff as well as reporters at Bondi junction shopping center, which was a business center where shoppers walked past the crime scene.

Dead Body Discovered on Australia Day 2017

Another dead body was found in Sydney again on Thursday when the whole nation was celebrating Australia Day 2017. An onlooker noticed the man’s body lying at the bottom of a Shark Point cliff in Clovelly. As soon as the body was discovered, beachgoers performed CPR on the man but he was declared dead at the scene. Police have begun acting on the matter immediately after they learned about it, one of the witnesses said. “Next minute there were vans and choppers – within seconds there were police running everywhere,” he said.

An NSW police spokeswoman, in conversation with Yahoo 7, said that the discovery of the dead body was being inquired and investigated about. She added that the process of the retrieval of the body was quite “lengthy”. The man, whose dead body was found at the cliff, was yet to be identified.

Also Read:

British Dancer Stacey Tierney Dead Body Found in Melbourne

Sydney Murder-Suicide Case Update: Body of 4 to be Sent to Colombia