The Northern Territory’s Top End and some parts of Indonesia were rattled by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake. Darwin residents also felt the quake that originated 630 kilometers away, but no damage was reported.

The earthquake originated 180 kilometers deep in the Banda Sea, off eastern Indonesia, at 9:47 am (ACST). Authorities did not release any tsunami warning in Australia.

Indonesian authorities said that the earthquake was also felt by residents in the southwest of the Moluccas island chain. However, the incident caused no damage or casualties.

#Earthquake M7.0 Banda Sea 4mins ago 21 Dec 00:17 UTC – report/info: https://t.co/g9UXW9vIyS — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) December 21, 2016

The Banda Sea lies on the Ring of Fire, which is a major basin in the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes as well as volcanic eruptions occur. Scientists estimate that about 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes originate from this area.

Many NT residents have expressed their experience on social media, 9news.com.au reports. Among the Facebook users who reported the incident is a woman who posted:

“In Humpty Doo. Thought someone was shaking the couch but no one is here but me, and the Christmas tree and TV were swaying.”

Another also said: “Yep shook our whole couch from side to side and the Xmas tree was swaying out here in Herbert.”

“Probs the most intense tremor I have experienced in Darwin in more than 30 years. Yikes!” said one man.

Facebook user Jessica Wilmot commented that the Mitchell Centre building felt like it was going to tumble over. Royal Darwin Hospital and Highway House in Palmerston were also among the buildings mentioned by some residents.

Krystle Anderson also said, “OMG I felt it my place was swaying from side to side at first I thought my chair that I was sitting on was unstable lol got up to look at it then felt myself swaying side to side.”

“Rattling doors at Larrakeyah!” added Floyd Greenhouse on Facebook.