Despite the negative consequences of climate change, it can be beneficial to south Australian tuna. In conditions like this, the fish will grow faster.

According to Brian Jeffriess, the chief executive of the Australian Southern Bluefin Tuna Industry Association, climate change would be an opportunity the country’s southern bluefin tuna industry should take advantage to stand against international competitors.

Of course, with climate change, the population of the existing pests in South Australian waters would increase. Maintenance costs could also increase for the industry players since organisms, including algae, would also be more widespread due to climate change.

“I’d rather take the parasite risk and have the faster growth because one of the things we are less competitive on is the growth of the fish,” Jeffriess pointed out, the Advertiser reports. “The slightly higher water temperature would be better.”

Meanwhile, a study released on September 2016 shows that fish industries around the world could lose $10 billion of their annual revenue by 2050 if climate change won’t be addressed. The ones that would be affected the worst by this would be countries that heavily depend on fisheries.

“Developing countries most dependent on fisheries for food and revenue will be hardest hit,” added this study’s lead author Vicky Lam, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries. “It is necessary to implement better marine resource management plans to increase stock resilience to climate change.”

According to the researchers, aquaculture or fish farming could help alleviate the effects of climate change on the fish population. This method could also improve food security under climate change.

In SA, to help the fish population, anglers are now imposed with quotas and bag limits when fishing to help the ever decreasing fish stocks. However, the decision was met with criticism by fishers who believe that the decision was not backed up by scientific evidence.