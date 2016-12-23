A latest update has come on the Claremont serial killings with police arresting a Perth man, who is suspected to have links with the two-decade old cold case.

Police have seized a property in Perth east on suspicion over its links with the most mysterious case of Australia that is still to be resolved. Neighbors said that the Kewdale home has been established as a crime scene on Thursday with the officers arresting a suspect there.

Claremont Serial Killings – Background Details

Claremont serial killings rocked Perth in 1996 and 1997 with the disappearance of three women – Jane Rimmer, 23, Sarah Spiers, 18, and Ciara Glennon, 27. The dead body of Rimmer and Glennon was recovered in late 1990s from Perth’s south bushland and north of Perth respectively. The third victim has never been found.

Since then the police department has been finding clues to trap the killer but has remained unsuccessful. It has become the longest-running and most expensive police investigation not only n Perth but all across Australia. Police said that the man arrested on suspicion over links with Claremont serial killings is in his s and was being interrogated regarding the matter.

A special investigation, Operation Macro, had been conducted to solve the case but it still remains clueless. The police department also introduced a reward of $250,000; there have been no signs of the identification of the murderer involved. According to the ABC reports, police telephoned Glennon’s family this week and claimed to have a breakthrough in the matter.

The suspect’s neighbour, Jim Sheffield, was gardening on Thursday when he observed yelling sound while police swarmed in a nearby property. “I didn’t think all that much about it,” he told journalists later in the day. “Came out about an hour later and there was a lot of police cars.”

The man has never been linked to Claremont serial killings earlier. He had been living at his property for several years with his daughter in her 20s.

