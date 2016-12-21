Christmas is less than a week away. If you are one of those people who haven’t completed their gift list yet, you still have time. Here are some Christmas Sale 2016 suggestions you can check out.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a week-long last-minute Christmas sale. It runs from December 18-24, 2016. Take advantage of Best Buy’s huge discounts on electronics, appliances and more.

Among the top deals at Best Buy are $80 off a Samsung 40-inch LED Smart HDTV and 30% off select 4K Ultra HD TVs. You may also enjoy 25% off on robot vacuums and as much as 30% off small kitchen appliances.

If you don’t have time to drop by in Best Buy stores, they are offering free Christmas shipping until Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. CST. Two-day shipping with Christmas delivery is available until Dec. 21 before 10:30 a.m. CST.

Macy

Macy is launching its last-minute Christmas Sale 2016 starting on Wednesday (Dec. 21). The store is offering 20% discount until Christmas Day.

If you shop online, Macy is offering free shipping with guaranteed Christmas delivery on qualifying orders until Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. EST. Express shipping also has guaranteed Christmas delivery if you order until Dec. 22 at noon EST.

Walmart

Walmart has a Last-Minute Gifts sale, too. It runs through Christmas Eve. On sale are electronics, toys, select games, gadgets and more, the International Business Times noted.

The shopping store giant is also extending its times for online orders for in-store pickup. Shoppers can place orders until Dec 23 at 6 p.m., and then pick up their items at select Walmart stores until 6 pm local time on Christmas Eve.

Amazon

This retail giant is also offering a 12 Days of Christmas Deals sale, which started earlier this month.

Last-minute shoppers can expect discounts on electronics, video games and more. However, products on sale vary each day. There are also special offers such as $10 off on Kindles for Kids Bundles and $80 off on Amazon Fire models +Amazon Tap Bundles.

Kohl

Kohl is giving away 20% off on orders of $100 or more and 15% discount on orders under $100 until December 24, 2016. The store is also offering free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Kohl also guarantees that your Christmas Sale 2016 order will arrive before the big day with standard shipping if you place your order before Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. Two-day shipping with Christmas delivery is available until Dec. 20 at 1 p.m., and one-day shipping is available until Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

