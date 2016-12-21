The holiday season is just around the corner, and families will take this opportunity to be together. Some would like to spend it at home while others will go out in malls or parks. If you and your family love watching films, here are the Christmas movies 2016 to check out.

This is the season to be jolly indeed. Apart from Christmas carols, readers might also check these flicks that would be perfect for the whole family.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (DEC. 15)

Who wouldn’t miss this Star Wars anthology? You may or may not be a fan of the saga, but according to The Guardian, Rogue One already gained a record-breaking £17m at the box office.

While this could be one of the most popular Christmas movies 2016, fans are also looking forward to Star Wars 8 next year. Watch the trailer here.

PASSENGERS (DEC. 21)

The team up between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence might not be a bad idea at all. The movie is a sci-fi romance set on a spaceship, which make it interesting. Catch the preview here.

WHY HIM? (DEC. 26)

We might see more of James Franco’s serious acting skills in this film. He will star along Breaking Bad’s Ryan Cranston. The story is about Franco’s character (internet billionaire Laird Mayhew) marrying Cranston’s (Ned) daughter. The former is planning to propose this holiday season, so it might also be one of the good Christmas movies 2016. See for yourself by viewing the teaser here.

COLLATERAL BEAUTY (DEC. 30)

This powerhouse movie consists of actors Will Smith, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Naomie Harris and Helen Mirren. The story might make you think about three things: love, time and death. Watch the trailer here.

A MONSTER CALLS (JAN. 1)

Another way to treat your loved ones this New Year, the fantasy-themed movie is based on the book of the same name written by Patrick Ness. Here’s the movie preview.

ASSASSIN’S CREED (JAN. 1)

The worldwide game phenomenon can now be seen as a movie. Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Rampling and Jeremy Irons star in the much-awaited film. Catch the trailer here.

More Christmas movies 2016 update in the coming days.

SOURCE: Radiotimes.com