It’s one week before Christmas Day, and it seems that Just Like Magic singer Casey Barnes couldn’t wait for it.

For Barnes, Christmas is one of his best memories as a kid. In an interview with The AU Review, the 31-year-old singer can’t wait to have his own children. Moreover, he wants them to experience the beauty of Christmas.

When he was a kid, Barnes looked forward to presents. He and his sister got many presents. However, he always noticed that his sister got double the number of his presents.

The Australian singer became popular for his hit single Just Like Magic. It has received good feedback and radio commercials. Barnes would team up with other songwriters to cover songs that could play on country radio, community radio and mainstream radio.

Moreover, Barnes had his best Christmas when he received his dream drum kit during his high school. His family even surprised him when they blindfolded him before seeing the present. It might be simple for others, but for him it was special.

During Christmas, the Barnes family celebrates at home. They live close to the beach and it’s a tradition for them to go for a swim during the day. “We’ll open presents in the morning with the kids. It’s all pretty normal; nothing too out of the ordinary,”Barnes said.

This year, the whole family will be having a Secret Santa so everyone could get presents of their own. As per singer Casey Barnes, Christmas doesn’t need to be extravagant. It’s just in the sense of how family reunites and experiences the spirit of Christmas together.

Barnes is currently having his Live As One tour. New dates are up on his website.