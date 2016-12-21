The house used in the hit The Castle movie may no longer be seen in Melbourne after it failed to get a permanent heritage protection order.

The owner of the house, Vicki Cosentino, wants to demolish it in order to build two townhouses. However, fans of the movie oppose the plan. Members of the Moonee Valley city council also wanted to stop the demolition of the Melbourne house featured in the 1997 Australian film. They claimed the Strathmore house should be given heritage protection order because of its social and historical significance.

However, the Moonee Valley City councilors voted on Tuesday and rejected the heritage protection bid, The Guardian reported. Moone Valley Mayor Andrea Suraco, however, said the councilors’ decision didn’t mean the house would be demolished. She said the house could be moved in another place. “The significant heritage or sentimental side is from the movie – and the house was supposed to be in Coolaroo – no one would have known it was in Strathmore,” she said.

According to ABC, the Real Estate Institute of Victoria appraised The Castle movie house at the median price of $1.1 million.

The Castle movie stars Michael Caton, Anne Tenney, Tiriel Mora, Stephen Curry, Sophie Lee, and Charles Tingwell. It was also the debut film of actor Eric Bana.

The film follows the life of the Kerrigan family. The family home in the fictional Melbourne suburb Coolaroo is filled with love and happiness. However, the family’s happy life is threatened when developers attempt a compulsory acquisition of their house to expand an airport.

The Castle movie was highly-acclaimed in Australia and New Zealand. However, it was not widely distributed globally. It grossed A$10,326,428 in box office in Australia.

The US rights of the movie were bought by Miramax, reportedly for $6 million. In 2011, Time Out London named it as one of the 25 greatest comedy films of all time.

Keep an eye in here for more updates whether The Castle movie house will stay in Melbourne or not.