Police have made new revelations about the death of Allman Brothers band co-founder and drummer Butch Trucks. They have confirmed that the artist committed suicide. The news of the decease of Trucks came on Tuesday.

A “hysterical” woman called up the police and said that her husband shot himself using a handgun, according to police records. Police have confirmed that Butch Trucks, 69, shot himself in the head in his West Palm property in front of his wife. Melinda Trucks, the Allman Brothers’ drummer’s wife, could not speak complete sentences. On her call to police, she confirmed that her husband was alive at that time.

According to reports, the Butch Trucks was alive when the police arrived at the scene but he died soon after their arrival. An autopsy is being performed by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office. The results of the examination are expected to take a week or two.

Butch Trucks Remembered

Butch Trucks was one of the first members of the band. Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman started the band along with Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Dickey Betts and Jaimoe in 1969. Rolling Stone ranked the artists among the top 100 drummers in rock history.

“I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years.,” Gregg Allman, one of the band members, said in a statement on Wednesday. “He was a great man and a great drummer and I’m going to miss him forever. Rest In Peace Brother Butch.”

Claude Hudson “Butch” Trucks was born in Floridian Jacksonville in 1947. While he had a keen interest in playing drums, his parents refused to buy him drum kit. His parents were Baptist. But they bought him the kit in 11th grade when he promised he would never play the instrument where liquor is served.

