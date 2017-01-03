Twenty-nine-year-old British dancer Stacey Tierney was found dead in a strip club in Melbourne only when it opened on the Monday before Christmas.

It is claimed that the body remained inside for a long time but could not be recovered before December 19 as the Dreams Gentlemen’s Club remains closed on Sundays. She was an exotic dancer who had been drinking with males who visited the place the night before she died. The dancer’s friend Ashley said that she had warned her several timed not to work at the club as the environment seemed inappropriate to her.

Police have now started investigating the matter and were trying to obtain relevant security camera footage from the club. A Victoria Police spokeswoman told a reputed media outlet that the exact situation in which the dancer was found dead has not yet been identified. She also mentioned that a post-mortem will be conducted to find out the cause of the death of Stacey Tierney.

Reactions of Friends & Family On Death of Stacey Tierney

Meanwhile, friends and family of Stacey Tierney are expressing their grief and remembering the family member on the social networking websites, The Herald Sun reported. Her ex-boyfriend Matthew Girvan who remained in a relationship with her for 6 years indicated the shock he went through after hearing the news. “Woke up to some horrible news this morning. Sat and watched the sunrise over Indonesia. My ex-girlfriend I was with for 6 years passed away. Words can’t describe how devastated I am,” he posted.

“I actually can’t believe the news I have received. Stacey you were one of my first friends in Australia and you did all of my travelling with me,” her Frankie Melissa Bayford wrote expressing her disappointment at the death of Stacey Tierney. “Such an amazing character who made everyone smile. Thank you for the memories you gave me. Taken way too young. Condolences to all your friends and family.”

