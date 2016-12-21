Although thunderstorms are a normal phenomenon this time of the year, Brisbane weather might see an unusually heavy storm on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to weather forecasters, Brisbane residents will have the “best chance” to witness storms the whole week. On Wednesday, the city will see the temperature reach a level as high as 33 degrees while at the airport, it will remain at 31 degrees. In Ipswich, it will be 36 degrees. On the other hand, after Wednesday, the other days of the week are expected to have a cloudy weather with possible rainfall.

On Thursday and Friday, the temperature will be down to 28 and 26 degrees, respectively. “It looks like there’ll be quite a lot of cloud around on Thursday and showers, Friday again a little bit cloudy with a possible shower,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said as quoted by Brisbane Times.

Brisbane Weather Effects: Areas Most Likely to be Affected by Thunderstorm

In the current season when storm eruption is a normal event, it has been observed that the intensity of the effect of the thunderstorms differ in various areas. The University of Queensland Climate Research Group’s Joshua Soderholm has conducted a study on the varied effects of stormy Brisbane weather. They observed the records of the past two decades to identify the areas that are most prone to the storm effects in the state.

According to The Courier Mail, the study has come following the latest predictions of the continuation of the Brisbane weather this week. Soderholm took into consideration the two-year field campaign observations recorded by different weather stations. The researcher found that Springfield, Esk, Boonah, Ipswich, Jimboomba and Beaudesert are the areas that have remained the most affected during thunderstorms.

Brisbane Weather Around Christmas

As far as the time of Christmas is concerned, people will get a fine weather to enjoy the weekend. The temperature will be best for barbecues as well as backyard cricket, the most significant activities that Aussies opt for during their Christmas vacation.

