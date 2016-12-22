A group of five people has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a Brisbane police search operation on Wednesday.

The group reportedly has three male and two female members. They allegedly ram into cars, leading to a crash on Bracken Ridge Road. The members threw rocks at other sedans, causing an aerial chase. The members of the group belonged to ages between 17 and 19. They attempted to escape but police helicopter trapped them.

“[One male] was hiding behind the drum, tucked up in the corner,” witness Jake Sanders said. “It was only through my dad taking one last look that he spotted [one offender’s] the Nike symbol on his shirt.”

Who Are the Five Suspects in the Brisbane Police Search Operation

The group is believed to have increased speed as they ran a red light, which led to the car crash. The vehicle being driven by the members was reportedly stolen on December 17 from a Wilston property.

The 17-year-old driver from Keperra will face court proceedings on Thursday. He has been charged with 21 offences, including assault of a 13-year-old boy. The boy, according to police, was walking along Glen Ross Road on December 19 in the evening. It was then when he was assaulted and robbed by two males travelling in a Mercedes car. The companion of the Keperra man in the crime was a 14-year-old teen who was also charged separately for his deeds.

In the group were a Brighton woman, 18, a Logan Central man, 19, and a Windsor woman, 17. Three of the Brisbane police search mission suspects have been charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle, trespass and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, according to The Courier Mail. They are scheduled to appear in Sandgate Magistrates Court on January 16, January 21 and January 12, respectively.

Anyone with any information regarding the Brisbane police search suspects or related details are requested to either call Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000 or log on to crimestoppers.com.au.

