Brisbane grassfire has prompted to the closure of Sunshine Coast motorway, which as a result has led to the evacuation of properties. Firefighters have also arrived at the scene to control the fire. The Mount Coolum National Park area has been evacuated after the incident.

Almost 15 emergency crews have arrived at the scene. There were two water tankers and nine rural fire crew on the spot that battled Brisbane grassfire. The area that went under fire was close to Cinnamon Avenue and Banksia Avenue at Coolum Beach. The fire broke out at around 1pm.

The commuters were diverted from the Sunshine Coast Motorway to Yandina Coolum Road. The firefighters were seen protecting a large gas tank present at the Elgas Sunshine Coast gas depot, which is reportedly under threat. The authorities have evacuated the area by asking workers at a nearby industrial estate, recycling center as well as businesses. The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said that the fire affected the national park area but no residences were under threat following the Brisbane grassfire.

Brisbane Grassfire – Current Situation

Police and other emergency crew members are at the scene at the moment and are trying to manage the situation after Brisbane grassfire. They are evacuating Arcoona Road and Doonan Bridge Road properties. “It will be very hot and windy and as the fire approaches it may become increasingly difficult to see, hear or breathe,” an emergency services spokesperson said as quoted by the ABC.

“Residents are strongly advised to leave now if their plan is to do so or if they don’t have a plan. Leaving is the safest option for survival. Currently, multiple fire crews are working to contain the blaze but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.”

