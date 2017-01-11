Jeff Horn is set to face Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match on April 23, according to reports. Apparently, Horn’s promoters, New Zealand company Duco Events, have already met with Pacquiao’s promoter, Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum in the US to talk about fight.

There are no details about the location of the fight yet. However, it is believed that Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide would bid against each other to host the biggest fight in Australia’s history. However, Horn’s preferred venue is Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, which can seat up to 50,000 audiences but Horn’s backer Dean Lonergan said it would happen where it would made the most commercial sense.

Pacquiao’s team allegedly warned Horn that this fight would not be in his favor but Horn pointed out that the Filipino fighter has reduced to 10 per cent since the first time he saw him fight Oscar De La Hoya in 2008.

“It’s my time. I’m getting Manny Pacquiao at the right moment,” said Horn, news.com.au reports. “I know I have the power to hurt him. If I land a clean shot on Pacquiao when he’s coming forward I know I could hurt him. That’s what I’m hoping for to catch him as he rushes in.’’

Horn remains undefeated after 17 professional fights. Last month, he defeated South African veteran Ali Funeka, a former IBO welterweight champion and a three-time world lightweight title challenger.

Pacquiao won the WBO welterweight title for the third time in his November 2016 fight against American Jessie Vargas, a former two-weight world champion and the previous the WBA and IBO super lightweight title-holder.

Pacquiao has a career record of 59 wins, six losses and two draws, with 38 knockouts, the Washington Post reports. However, Manny has not won a fight by knockout in over five years.

The last time this happened was in 2009, when he made a 12th-round technical knockout over Miguel Cotto, a Puerto Rican professional boxer. Manny has also lost three of his last eight fights.