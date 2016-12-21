A new study has linked breast implants to increased risk of a rare form of cancer. The Therapeutic Goods Administration found that some Australian women who get breast implants develop anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

This cancer is a rare type of lymphoma that develops near breast implants. The risk of developing it is currently estimated between one in 10,000 and one in 1,000.

Since 2007, the TGA has received 46 reports of breast implant-associated ALCL in Australia. Three of the patients died.

However, TGA experts do not urge the removal of breast implants for women who have no problems with their breast implants. They also do not recommend preventive breast implant removal in patients without symptoms. However, experts still advice women with breast implants to go to their doctors and express their concerns or doubts.

According to Dr James Savundra, president of Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, women should have their implants checked regularly. He says:

“It’s important to emphasize that the risk still remains very low, so unless there are associated symptoms such as a sudden swelling of the breast or a lump, women do not need to have implants removed.”

Meanwhile, Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery spokesman Daniel Fleming asserts that most women who get breast implants will not get this rare but potentially fatal cancer. He adds that the risk of developing cancer from the operation is still 100 times less likely than other risks of breast cancer.

Fleming pointed out, “Most patients do not have invasive cancer and it can be cured by the removal of the implants and the membrane surrounding the implants.”

TGA is now working with international agencies to study more about the link between ALCL and breast implants. TGA will also collaborate with manufacturers and other breast implant experts in Australia to determine the benefit-risk balance of the procedure.