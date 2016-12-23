At an early age, it seems that Kendall Gilding has pushed herself hard. Now, Breakfast TV news suggest that she might join the show soon.

The 26-year-old anchor has impressed the network with her amazing performance as a journalist. Moreover, The Herald Sun reports that she replaced the veteran news anchor Natalie Barr on her absences.

In joining the show, Gilding might reach the peak of her career. In fact, to be part of a morning show is a dream come true. “I’m young, I’m not in a rush but it is great to go to Sydney and mix things up,” Gilding said.

The morning show might have seen potential in the reigning news presenter. Hence, Gilding is open to more opportunities that may come her way. She also shared that she is not in a rush for anything but she is also ready to try new things.

The 26-year-old is the youngest news anchor in Australia. She is currently on 4pm Bulletin. Furthermore, she first appeared as an anchor at Seven Queensland’s news bureau. She then transferred to 7 News on the Gold Coast.

Gilding has been a guest anchor on Weekend Sunrise, which indicates that she is really good. Real Estate reports that she and her husband Timothy will be celebrating their first Christmas in their new home.

Aside from networks, fans seem excited for the news anchor to step up her career. Breakfast TV news state that it’s possible to see Gilding in the morning show. Hence, the anchor looks forward to the coming year . “I never thought that would be happening and I’m really excited for the new year,” she said.