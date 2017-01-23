Dimitrious Gargasoulas, the man accused of the massacre at Melbourne’s Bourke Street, is now released from the hospital. Also known as Jimmy, the 26-year-old will be taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The Bourke Street killer underwent surgery on Saturday to treat the gunshot wound the police inflicted on him as he was driving through the crowds on Friday. Gargasoulas was taken to the Spencer St complex this afternoon, reports say.

The Bourke Street killer would most likely face multiple murder charges after killing five people and leaving two in critical condition. Gargasoulas’s dead victims include three adults and two children, a 10-year-old and a three-month-old baby.

The attack also left 30 others injured. Thirteen still remain in the hospital as of Sunday, which includes the two victims who are in critical condition. Thousands of people, including Victorians and visitors, offered flowers to the site of the incident. Families of the victims also paid tributes.

St Kilda East’s Jewish community also offered their prayers for all the victims, hoping for their swift recovery. According to Federal MP Michael Danby and local state MP David Southwick, the community was shocked by the massacre. Thalia, the 10-year-old victim, was supposed to return to Beth Rivkah Ladies College a few weeks from now.

She was supposed to be going into grade five but the MPs said now that opportunity was now taken away. Matthew Si, a 33-year-old who was one of the dead adults, was said to have been a loving father and husband. His wife, Melinda, said that the family appreciates everyone’s tributes.

Gargasoulas was apparently charged a few days before the Melbourne attack. He stabbed his brother, who is recovering in the hospital, but he was granted bail. The attacker’s Facebook posts reveal that he used to attack Scientology, the Illuminati, and the Free Masons, who he said were attempting to take over the world. A close friend reveals that Gargasoulas turned to drugs and after converting to Islam, his behavior changed suddenly.