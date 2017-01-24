Actor Johann Ofner has been shot dead while filming a music video on 2:00pm on Monday. According to police, they do not know how the injuries occurred. The 28-year-old Gold Coast actor was filming a music video for the Australian hip hop group Bliss n Eso. Ofner was part of an Asian gangster scene for the video filmed at a bar in Eagle Lane in the Brisbane CBD.

“As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received wounds to the chest and has subsequently died from his injuries. At this point in time, Queensland police are conducting a criminal investigation,” says Detective Inspector Tom Armitt, abc.net.au reports. “We do not know specifically how those injuries occurred at this point in time and that’ll be (the) subject of our investigation.”

The paramedics rushed onto the scene and tried to revive the actor but it was too late. The Brooklyn Standard bar will remain closed along with the restaurant next door, Chingon, according to the bar’s general manager, Justin De Beer. Ofner’s partner, Kati Garnett has also offered a tribute. On her social media account, she posted:

“Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can’t believe it,” Ms Garnett posted. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you, (sic) the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever.”

The actor was also supposed to take part in the Australian Ninja Warrior series at Channel Nine. Friends were excited for him but were dismayed by what happened. Ofner left behind one daughter. Others also pointed out his work ethic and the inspiration he gave.

Bliss members, Eso and Izm, also released a statement about the incident. They said that they are very upset of what happened. “The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip [on Monday],” the members stated.