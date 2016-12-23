There are a lot on the list of best TV shows 2016. However, it seems that Australians are missing some of the best.

Recently, geoblocking has become a big issue to Australians, especially in reference to TV shows that they couldn’t watch anytime. The Guardian reports that Fleabag is one of the TV shows that Australians can’t watch online.

One person has expressed her disbelief against geoblocking. Amazon Prime and BBC 3 are the channels that have geoblockers, and they are among the top channels in Australia. Now, people are wondering why their country needs geoblocking.

The sitcom Fleabag became popular because of its comedic angle. It’s a story of a troubled woman whose best friend just died. Fans who have watched the show praised the lead character Phoebe Waller-Bride’s acting.

However, the problem is that Australians couldn’t watch the actual episodes of the show. The reason for all of these geoblocking issues is that Australian networks have paid for the rights to screen it in the future. It’s also the reason why Australians could only watch it for free if they are outside the UK.

Furthermore, Fleabag ranked second in best TV shows 2016. Some critics are saying that nobody is expecting BBC 3 shows in America and Britain. However, to everyone’s surprise, the sitcom did well. Waller-Bridge had a guesting in Jimmy Fallon’s show, and she surprised the audience with her wit and intelligence.

Judging from how the 31-year-old actress presented herself to people, Fleabag is indeed a good show. Aside from the lead character, other casts like Olivia Colman and Hugh Dennis also gave justice to their roles. Despite complaints, Australians should just wait and understand the country’s rules and regulations about TV streaming.