The Bachelor Australia ex-contestants Megan and Tiffany defended their topless cover for a magazine.

The reality TV show couple posed topless for Maxim Australia with their long platinum blonde hair barely covering their breasts.

The magazine tagged the two as “Couple of the Year” in the Maxim Awards. The Maxim Australia edition with Megan and Tiffany on the cover hit newsstands on Thursday.

Many accused the couple of overly publicizing their relationship. Tiffany did not let it pass and defended their relationship against rumors that it is only for media hype. Both Bachelor Australia ex-contestants Megan and Tiffany wrote lengthy thoughts.

In her Instagram account, Tiffany revealed that they knew that their decision to admit their relationship in public will be controversial but they still did it. “I do what I want because I want to; not for anybody else; not to impress or offend or any other reason than because I WANT TO and I honestly don’t need anyone’s approval. I have always and will always continue to advocate acceptance and no labels in all areas of life,” she wrote.

For her part, Megan defended their Maxim cover and once again stressed that all they want is to normalize love in any form and conversation. She added that they are not trying to break down the misogynistic attitudes of men at all.

This is not the first time Bachelor Australia ex-contestants Megan and Tiffany were photographed almost naked and blasted for doing such. Earlier this week, they shared some photos of them cuddling in bed wearing matching lingerie.

Bachelor Australia ex-contestants Megan and Tiffany confirmed their relationship in late October after four months of dating. Tiffany admitted to Mail Online that they fell in love during a holiday in Bali, Indonesia in June.

The couple first met while vying for the Bachelor 2016 Australia leading man Richie Strahan’s heart. Tiffany was eliminated in the early part of the show. Megan decided to voluntarily leave the mansion.

Keep an eye in here for more updates about the Bachelor Australia ex-contestants Megan and Tiffany.