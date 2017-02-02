Everyone in Australia is encouraged to watch out for a very rare desert bird. This bird, called the night parrot, has been thought to have disappeared completely but recent sightings over the years suggest that it could still be alive and recovering its population.

Scientists, along with Threatened Species Commissioner Gregory Andrews, have developed a website for the night parrot. They aim that this could hopefully increase the public’s awareness of this rare bird and all Australians could recognize it.

“It’s a nocturnal bird, so it’s very cryptic and very few people have seen a night parrot in the wild,” pointed out Andrews. “They’re a very cute and small green parrot, they live on the ground, they’re very hard to find and the best way to find them is through their call.”

Nevertheless, the Threatened Species Commissioner admits that he has never seen a night parrot in spite of going out to arid areas, where the species could reside. According to him, this suggests that the bird species is really rare.

Nonetheless, Andrews expects that the bird populations will recover as the Australian government tries to deal with their main predator, which is the feral cat. He asks Australians to look at their website and learn more about night parrots.

“I really encourage Australians to get online, look at the page, learn about the parrot and then when they’re out in the bush; keep an eye out, keep an ear out and you might be lucky enough to spot a night parrot,” he added. Andrews also said that he is disappointed that Australians know more about celebrities rather than their native birds or Australia’s distinctive wildlife, the ABC reports. He has nothing against celebrities.

“I have no problem with Justin Bieber or Kim Kardashian, but it does worry me that more Australians know who they are than know what a bilby, a quokka, a quoll or a night parrot is,” asserted Andrews. “I would certainly like more Australians to know what a night parrot is than Kim Kardashian, or what a bilby is than Justin Bieber.”

Seeing native animals in the wild has increasingly become problematic to Australians. But this does not mean that the future of animals is hopeless in the country. He cited that during a recent vacation, his eight-year-old daughter spotted a bilby, which suggests that other rare birds can still be seen in their natural habitat.

