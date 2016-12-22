Television series are in trend these days. Hence, Australians Protest Geoblocking is making a buzz right now.

In a report by ABC, the Productivity Commission notes that Australians should have access to TV shows and movies online. Moreover, they should have access to these based on their convenience. However, this is not possible if geoblocking still exists.

The use of geoblocking forbids consumers to use what they have paid for. It’s blocking overseas content that breaks the nation’s copyright system. This results to a lower level of digital service to consumers. It’s also the reason for the protest against geoblocking.

Also Read: Married At First Sight Australia Season 4: Meet All Contestants

It seems that Australians should have received a fair amount of what they pay for. There have been reports that consumers are paying higher prices for professional software, music, ebooks and TV streaming.

Furthermore, consumer access to TV shows online might benefit both sides. It can drive competition and also reduce price in other countries. However, it seems that the demand would have to go a long way before any changes could happen.

According to Advanced Television, Foxtel does not agree on the demand. They note that it could have an effect to Australia’s production industry and its creative life and culture.

At this point, it seems unclear whether the demand will push through, but it would take some time since further studies are still underway. It seems Australian consumers should wait for results and access what they can in the meantime.

Aside from TV streaming, booksellers might also be affected. “The restrictions can put Australian booksellers at a competitive disadvantage, and result in those Australians unable to purchase online paying higher prices,” ABC said.

Stay tuned for more Australians Protest Geoblocking news!