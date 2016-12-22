It’s only a few weeks before 2017, and it seems there’s much in store for the coming year. Australian TV news gives us what to expect next year.

Every year, productions think of new story pitches to show. Hence, budget is also part of the planning. The Guardian reports that Australian viewers are expecting amazing shows in the coming year. Moreover, they will see Claudia Karvan, Hugo Weaving, Justine Clarke and Alex Dimitriades starring in the next projects.

Australian TV will give more of ABC and SBS. It will include stories about new talents and untold stories. Furthermore, Australian viewers will have to welcome biopics.

The ABC channel would include a new original series titled Newton’s Law which stars Claudia Karvan and Brett Tucker. It’s a story about a solicitor who’s juggling her career, failing marriage and motherhood.

The channel also premieres Seven Types of Ambiguity, a story based on Elliot Perlman’s 2003 novel of the same title. Viewers should also expect a sports and action drama series, The Warriors. The show will focus on two young indigenous football players.

As per the SBS channel, they will feature a drama, crime and thriller series that viewers would love to watch. It includes Sunshine, a series about a refugee who survived with his family and grew up in Australia. Meanwhile, Safe Harbour is more of a psychological thriller series.

Castings are yet to be announced for the two shows. For 2017, biopics will introduce Australian TV news including Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story, Olivia Newton-John bio-drama and Blue Murder: Killer Cop which will premiere at channel 7.

These are just some of the new shows that viewers shouldn’t miss in 2017. Stay tuned for more Australian TV news!