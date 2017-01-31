Authorities in US have denied visa to an Australian teen on Tuesday. The reason behind the denial is that he was born to Iranian parents. The teenager needed a visa to attend a space camp to be held in the United States. The denial came from visa authorities on Tuesday.

Pouya Ghadirian, 15, was born in Australia but his parents belong to Iran. His dual citizenship stopped him from getting a US visa. The Australian teen was all set to leave for the US camp in March with his fellow classmates. The trip included a visit to Washington, D.C., Orlando as well as Alabama’s Rocket Center. The space camp to be held in Alabama is popular for the thrilling experience it offers to kids. Those interested in science and space technology are taken for such camps.

The Australian teen, after the denial of the US visa, will not be able to proceed for the space camp. The denial has come following US President Donald Trump’s signing of new executive immigration orders on Friday. According to the order, no Muslim will be allowed to enter American borders for a temporary period of 90 days. This order is applicable for those who belong to seven Muslim-driven nations – Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Iraq.

Australian Teen Disappointed on Denial of US Visa

Ghadirian appeared for an interview at US Consulate, Melbourne on Monday morning. The authorities told him that they were not sure if they could prove him a visa. Later they confirmed denial of the visa based on the new presidential orders.

“They [the US Consulate] gave me no further instructions, but said realistically I won’t be going on the trip,” the Australian teen said as quoted by News.com.au. “I was really upset when I found out that I couldn’t go and had been looking forward to it for around a year. I have an Australian citizenship. I was born here. It doesn’t make sense and it can’t be right.”

