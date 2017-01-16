Scientists have revealed what Earth will like 250 million years from now. Apparently, they believe that a mega-continent they called Amasia will form and the world’s oceans would disappear.

The scientists’ prediction, which have been published in the journal Nature, is based on a theory called Orthoversion, which suggests that when a supercontinent, such as the Pangaea before, breaks up, the smaller pieces would drift apart at first but in time, they will eventually join together again with the help of a process known as subduction. Subduction occurs when one plate moves under another and is pushed or sinks due to gravity into the mantle.

Ross Mitchell, from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, already described how Amasia would form in a study published in 2012. However, Ross points out that the study does not confirm that this event would actually happen.

“Speculation about the future supercontinent Amasia is exactly that, speculation,” Ross told Science News. “But there’s hard science behind the conjecture.” Nevertheless, Ross said that for this supercontinent to occur, multiple stages must occur first. In these stages, Australia would move next to India.

“First you would fuse the Americas together, then those would mutually migrate northward leading to collision with Europe and Asia more or less at the present day North Pole,” said Ross. “Australia would continue with northward motion and snuggle up next to India.”

In time, the process would allow the land to cover the Ring of Fire, which is notorious for violent volcanic eruptions as well as earthquakes. In addition, the team also believes that the Arctic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will gradually disappear as the Americas stick together as they journey north. “After those water bodies close, we’re on our way to the next super continent,” added Ross. “You’d have the Americas meeting Eurasia practically at the North Pole.”