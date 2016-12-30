An Australian pub has apologized for using sexist banners to promote its New Year “Frat Party” following the community backlash caused by them.

Perth’s The Brass Monkey has been criticized for using handmade banners that seemed to promote rape culture. The banners aimed at letting people know about the “frat party” the pub was about to host on New Year’s Eve. The banners read: “Daughter drop-off point”, “You teach her morals, we’ll teach her oral”, “We want your freshmen daughters”, “We want your freshmen sons, too”, and “Our couch pulls out, but we don’t”.

The hanging of the banners appeared as a way of angering neighbors. The Australian pub hotel management apologized for their move on Facebook on Thursday. “We have been contacted by concerned people from the WA community regarding banners that were placed on the exterior of our venue today for an upcoming frat-themed party,” it said.

“The team meant no offence or harm to anyone by the messages written on these banners and can see how they are inappropriate. These banners have now been taken down and will not be put up again. The team at the Brass Monkey Hotel would like to apologize for any one affected by these messages and hope that you have a great New Years.”

Following the approach of the Australian pub to promote a New Year “frat party” event, another Northbridge bar Mechanics Institute also used banners to oppose The Brass Monkey banners. It used a banner that read: “Women are amazing”. It also posted on Facebook on Friday where it said that it hardly comments on “other bars and their doings” but it thought to use a banner “in contrast to the studpidity across the road.”

Besides the apology, according to The Guardian, the Australian pub owner ALH Group admitted that the banners were not appropriate and hence had been removed.

Also Read:

Rainbow Serpent Festival Victoria: Sexual Assault Prevention Steps

Sex Toys Australia: Priceline Sells Vibrators Openly, What Next