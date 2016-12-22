It’s only a few weeks’ time before the Australian Open 2017, but it seems that players couldn’t wait for it as the prize money has increased.

On Wednesday, reports came that the Australian Open decided to increase its total prize fund. BBC reports that the money has increased by 14%. It will go up to 50 million Australian dollars while the single champions will receive 3.7 million Australian dollars.

There have been reports that the increase had something to do with corruption. Last year, investigations found out that there was illegal betting happening around the league. Now, the league has finally made a move about the issue.

Judging from the league’s move, it seems that professional players would most likely stay in their career. Tournament director Craig Tiley revealed that they’re stepping up when it comes to improving the league and their players.

“Our aim is to shift the break-even point for professional players to ensure that tennis is a viable career option for the best male and female athletes in the world,” Tiley said.

The first Grand Slam tournament of 2017 takes place at Melbourne in January 16. Fans would also see the return of the duo after their early break due to injury.

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are finally back on track. This year has not been good for the two as they weren’t able to play some matches in the 2016 season. However, reports state that they are now in good condition.

The wait is over for some players who have been waiting for the increase in years. Now, it seems that fans have something to look forward to in the Australian Open 2017. They would definitely see more competitive and motivated players when it opens next year.