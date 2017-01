The 2017 Australian Open from Melbourne Park begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Players during the first day include Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber.

The tournament is held at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. If you cannot see the action personally, the game is streamed online at WatchESPN. Tennis Channel Everywhere will also stream the Australian Open matches online.

The 29-year-old, who became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles titles by beating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in Rio at last year’s Olympics, will match against 29-year-old Illya Marchenko. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Angelique Kerber will match against 27-year-old Lesia Tsurenko.

According to SB Nation, the following athletes are included in this year’s Australian Open. Check out the names below. The names are as follows:

Men’s Singles

No. 1 Andy Murray vs. Illya Marchenko

No. 4 Stan Wawrinka vs. Martin Klizan

No. 5 Kei Nishikori vs. Andrey Kuznetsov

No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. Jerzy Janowicz

No. 10 Tomas Berdych vs. Luca Vanni

No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Thiago Monteiro

No. 16 Lucas Pouille vs. Alexsander Bublik

No. 17 Roger Federer vs. Jurgen Melzer

No. 19 John Isner vs. Konstantin Kravchuk

No. 22 Pablo Cuevas vs. Diego Schwartzman

No. 23 Jack Sock vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

No. 26 Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Lukas Lacko

No. 27 Bernard Tomic vs. Thomaz Bellucci

No. 31 Sam Querrey vs. Quentin Halys

Women’s Singles

No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. Lesia Tsurenko

No. 4 Simona Halep vs. Shelby Rogers

No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. Marina Erakovic

No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Mariana Duque-Marino

No. 10 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Jana Cepelova

No. 11 Elina Svitolina vs. Gallina Voskoboeva

No. 13 Venus Williams vs. Kateryna Kozlova

No. 15 Roberta Vinci vs. Coco Vandeweghe

No. 19 Kiki Bertens vs. Varvara Lepchenko

No. 20 Shuai Zheng vs. Allaksandra Sasnovich

No. 23 Daria Kasatkina vs. Shuai Peng

No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Evgeniya Rodina

No. 26 Laura Siegemund vs. Jelena Jankovic

No. 27 Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Yaroslava Shvedova

No. 29 Monica Puig vs. Patricia Maria Tig

No. 32 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Nao Hibino