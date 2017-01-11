A video of workers building a road in a small town in Western Australia has become popular online. The video, which was captured by a drone, has been watched by more than 14 million viewers.

As seen in the video, the road was being sprayed with bitumen and subsequently covered with gravel carried by trucks. The construction occurred in the Shire of Moora, a small town with only 2,500 residents, located about 180 kilometers north of Perth.

The council posted the road building video on Facebook with the caption, “Have you ever seen how a road is bituminized? Finishing touches were recently accomplished on the $443,000 upgrade to Airstrip Road. Funded through Roads to Recovery Funding Program. A great job by our road works crew and Trevor Longman with the Shires drone for the footage. A total of 4.9kms were completed over a two day period.”

The Shire of Moora’s chief executive Alan Leeson also told the WA Today that he was shocked by the amount of views the video received. He pointed out that he thought that the town’s Facebook page got hacked after seeing millions of people have watched the road building video. The video has also been shared more than 361,000 times.

Leeson added, “We had a lot of views by Christmas, might have been about 5,000 which we thought, ‘Geez that’s a lot,’ but around New Year it just took off,’ he said. ‘We thought, ‘oh we’ve been hacked, but it’s all been checked out.”

WA Today also stated that the council had purchased the drone several months ago to allow them to create videos to promote their town and provide other people a glimpse of what they do. The popular video was actually 15 minutes longer but the council decided to speed it up to show viewers a perspective about how roads are bituminized.