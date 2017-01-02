Australia pool tragedies have increased hugely with two toddlers falling prey to the mishap in two separate incidents.

One of the two toddlers was a two-year-old girl who died in the accident while the other victim was also a two-year-old boy who was pulled out of the pool unconscious. The former belonged to a Kiwi family. She drowned in the backyard pool in Macquarie Fields. The girl was celebrating New Year with the family members when she entered the gated pool without making anyone realize.

Paramedics performed CPR after the victim of the Australia pool accident was found motionless in the pool at around 6pm. According to the latest update, police were investigating the death and awaiting the report to be prepared by the coroner. A reputed media outlet stated that the toddler’s uncle noticed that the pool gate was open and discovered the toddler there.

The toddler’s uncle said that the family was devastated. “She is everything to us and though she’s gone now she will forever be in our hearts and minds,” he said in an emotional tribute to the girl. “We love you always.”

The family has decided to have a traditional Maori funeral for the little girl. A neighbour said that the family was having celebration on the New Year Eve. “We saw a person laying on the grass out the front and then all the police came and they were everywhere. It’s shocking this has happened, it is so sad,” one of the neighbor’s said.

Another Australia Pool Tragedy

Following the above Australia pool incident that led to the death of the toddler, another report of a similar case came from Fairfield West. A two-year-old boy reportedly fell into a water feature in the yard of the house. Emergency services were called to McGee Pl at about 10:20 am. The paramedics expert performed CPR on the victim and then he was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital with a police escort. His condition, however, is still unknown as reported by News.com.au.

