Perth plane crash into Swan River in Australia claimed the lives of two people, including the pilot. The incident occurred on Australia Day but the cause behind the crash is still unknown. The two people who died in the mishap were the only two persons on board.

Both the Perth plane crash victims have been identified now. Western Australia police have released the names of the victims on Friday. The Pilot was 52-year-old Peter Lynch was an Australian and he was the father of three. His girlfriend was 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati. She belonged to Indonesia.

The revelation made by the police also stated that Lynch’s girlfriend was also his public relations colleague. Lynch worked at Fortescue Metals Group as its director of development. He also chaired Cokal Ltd, where his girlfriend was a PR professional.

It was Australia Day and thousands of people gathered on the scene to enjoy the fireworks in the sky. But they had instead become the witness of the Perth mishap. They watched flying boat Grumman G-73 Mallard crash-landing into the Swan River after 5 pm.

Aviation Community Remembers Perth Plane Crash Victim

Friends and well-wishers remembered Lynch. He was the member of the Great Eastern Fly-In, an aviation enthusiast community, who has dreamt of opening a new aviation museum at northern NSW coast’s Evans Head. Close friend Halden Boyd said that the Evans Head community was shocked by the news, the ABC stated.

Meanwhile, the Great Eastern Fly-In Committee also released a statement on Friday regarding the loss of Lynch in the Perth plane crash. “It is with great sadness as we try to come to terms with the tragic news of the passing of Peter Lynch in an accident on Australia Day at Perth in Western Australia,” the statement read. “Peter was a man of vision and one with a passion for aviation and was well loved and respected in our close knit flying community.”

“Peter for many years attended the Evans Head Great Eastern Fly In, was the man with a vision for an Air Park at Evans Head, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Evans Head Aviation Museum. Our deepest and sincere condolences are expressed to Peter’s family and many friends who are grieving with his sad passing. Clear skies Peter … and may you Rest In Peace our dear friend and colleague.”



