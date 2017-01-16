Sydney has revealed its plans for Australia Day 2017. It will have everything on its list starting from entertainment to celebration of being Australian. NSW Multiculturalism Minister John Ajaka described the day as “open day for everyone to enjoy”.

“It’s a time for everyone to come together and celebrate which make up our values, our common goals, and our shared commitment for a free and tolerant society,” Ajaka said. The minister also said that the Australia Day 2017 program will have activities for everyone across the state and the city. The events will include the Australia Day Regatta, a Children’s Festival to be held at Darling Harbour, and the WugulOra Indigenous Morning Ceremony at Barangaroo.

Iconic Sydney Opera House will feature a free concert to give Aussies a moment to celebrate Australia Day 2017 festivities. To make sure the ethnic diversity of the nation is maintained, the flags of both Australian and Aboriginal communities will be raised on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The national holiday will be celebrated on January 26.

The Australia Day 2017 concert at the Opera House will have performances by some of the best popular Aussie artists. Some of them include Human Nature, James Morrison, Tina Arena, and Guy Sebastian. Australia Day Ambassador Peter Greste said that this is the time when Australians could reflect the national values and celebrate everything that “make us Australian.”

“We understand what Aussie values mean when we talk about words like ‘egalitarianism’ and ‘a fair go for all’,” Greste said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald. “Mateship is one of those words we all tend to reach for when we’re trying to describe what it is to be Australian.”

Australia Day 2017 – Sydney Program Schedule

Time Event Place 8:00 AM WugulOra Indigenous Morning Ceremony Barangaroo 10:00 AM Sausage sizzle Government House 11:00 AM Ferry race Sydney Harbour 11:00 AM The Wiggles’ Free Children’s Festival Darling Harbour 11:45 AM ‘Salute to Australia’ – A tribute to Aussie armed forces Bradfield Park and on Sydney Harbour 1:30 PM Australia Day Regatta Eastern side of Sydney Harbour 6:00 PM Live entertainment Cockle Bay 7:30 PM Free concert Sydney Opera House 9:00 PM Fireworks display

