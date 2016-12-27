The Australia Day 2017 concert celebrates the excellence of its homegrown talents. Thus, here is everything you need to know about it.

Regardless of the various issues facing the national holiday, everyone is likely looking forward to the Australia Day 2017 concert. Indeed, the annual celebration would not be complete without it. As always, Aussies can expect a star-studded lineup. Undeniably, the country is home to many famous artists. Thus, the occasion marks the opportune time to honor their talent. Moreover, celebrate the pride they bring to the nation.

According to TV Tonight, the Australia Day 2017 concert will feature the biggest names in entertainment from music and comedy. Television presenter Grant Denyer hosts alongside Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Gretel Killeen. To date, three of Australia’s premiere artists are sure to perform namely, Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian, and Nat Conway.

“I’m stoked to be performing at one of the most iconic locations in the world, the Sydney Opera House, on Australia Day. This country is incredibly diverse and I’m looking forward to celebrating Australia with some of our greatest musical talent and hundreds of music lovers,” Guy Sebastian said.

Tickets for the Australia Day 2017 concert on January 26 are available by January 16. Channel TEN and WIN Network will broadcast the event live at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm from the Sydney Opera House. The official website for Australia Day 2017 reminds the public not to bring alcohol or glass to the venue. Moreover, people with disability who want to attend the festivities may register with them at this link for the accessible viewing area. In addition, toilet facilities are available for people with disability and limited mobility.

ANN will continue to give updates on additional acts to join the Australia Day 2017 concert as they become available.