Australia Day 2017 billboard advertisement featuring Australian flag and two Muslim women has been removed after being slammed online. The advertisement was displayed at a site in Melbourne. A far-right group shared the ad online where the poster received a negative response.

While few people found the advertisement as a reflection of the multiculturalism of Australia, a major population declared it as an insensitive approach. Seeing the aggression of the people online, QMS pulled off the banner. QMS is a company that operates the billboard where the Australia Day 2017 was displayed.

Despite Disappointment, Authorities Remove Australia Day 2017 Ad

Victorian Multicultural Affairs Minister Robin Scott confirmed the removal of the Australia Day 2017 ad after the number of complaints received. He also expressed his disappointment on the reactions received from the Aussies. “Anyone who considers this a victory needs a refresher on the true meaning of Australia Day,” Scott said. “It is about bringing people together and celebrating the diversity which makes this state and this country great. “It’s very disappointing to see a small minority attacking proud Australians for their love of their country.”

The Australia Day 2017 ad was seen on the electronic billboard at Melbourne’s Cranbourne in the south east of the city. It was an initiative taken by the state government to promote the events to be organized in the city on the national day. With two Muslim women and Australian flag, the advertisement appeared to be inappropriate for most of the people.

Meanwhile, RACV, which sponsored the Australia Day 2017 advertisement, said that the campaign was a broader aspect of the promotion of the day, The Guardian stated. It believed that the ad was a positive approach by the state government. “RACV is proud to be the major supporter of the Victorian government’s popular Australia Day festival, which celebrates everything that makes our country great,” it said in a statement.

