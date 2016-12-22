Researchers from the Australian Antarctic Division shared a glimpse of a colorful world beneath the Antarctic ice. Among the marine life they found include coconut-shaped sponges, dandelion-like worms, pink encrusting algae and spidery starfish.

The footage was recorded by a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). The ROV was deployed at O’Brien Bay close to the Casey research station in East Antarctica.

“When you think of the Antarctic coastal marine environment, the iconic species such as penguins, seals and whales usually steal the show,” explains Glenn Johnstone, a biologist at the Australian Antarctic Division. “This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars. These communities live in water that is -1.5°C year round and are covered in 1.5 meter-thick sea ice for 10 months of the year. Occasionally, an iceberg may move around and wipe out an unlucky community, but mostly the sea ice provides protection from the storms that rage above, making it a relatively stable environment in which biodiversity can flourish.”

However, this ecosystem is facing some serious threats. According to researcher Johnny Stark, which is also the project leader, the ocean acidification brought by the release of increased carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere could deplete the population of marine life in this area. The researchers will study further the effect of ocean acidification in the ecosystem.

“Carbon dioxide is more soluble in cold water. Polar waters are acidifying at twice the rate of tropical or temperate regions, so we expect these ecosystems to be among the first impacted from ocean acidification,” said Star. “Research shows the pink encrusting algae, known as crustose coralline algae, may decrease to an extent in a more acidic future ocean, as it incorporates calcium into its structure, and this becomes harder for organisms to obtain as the acidity of the seawater increases. Antarctica may be one of the first places we see detrimental effects of ocean acidification in these organisms.”