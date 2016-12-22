There are a lot of jobs in the world, but it seems that there’s always one that’s not for everyone. An Aussie male escort reveals his weirdest experiences at work.

Last May, an anonymous user in Reddit claimed that he is the World’s No. 1 male escort. Moreover, he added that he’s an Australian and he currently lives in London. Users immediately commented on the post and asked different questions.

To some countries, prostitution is illegal but to where he is, it’s legal. In a report by Yahoo Lifestyle, the Aussie male escort opened himself up to people asking him information about his work. He honestly answered the questions and shared his weirdest experiences as a sex worker.

Reddit users immediately took the opportunity and asked the man what kind of life he has. He shared that he used to have a regular customer who was into ball busting. He would have physical contact with their clothes fully on and would kick his balls repeatedly.

News.com.au reports that the Aussie male escort is living the life. He earns lots of money—much more than those who work in the corporate world. “I enjoy what I do, make lots of money and have a lot of free time and opportunities to travel and have new experiences,” he added.

However, despite the numbers he had been in contact with, he doesn’t feel ashamed of his work. He felt the other way around if he’ll work for big corporations in the city.

“I did feel exploited working in customer service for big corporations before because I knew those corporations were profiting far more from having me there than I was from being there,” he explained.

As odd as it may seem, some people just have their own ways of living.