An asteroid, which measures between 15 and 34 meters long, just passed Earth at the early hours of January 9. The asteroid, named 2017 AG13, was spotted by the University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey nearing Earth at half the distance the planet is to the moon.

The asteroid was traveling at 6 kilometers per second. It is expected to return on December 28, 2017. 2017 AG13 is said to take about 347 Earth days to circle the sun. Its orbit is more elliptical than our planet’s. Scientists believe that if 2017 AG13 hit Earth, it would produce the same effects as the asteroid that struck the Russian city of Chelyabinsk back in February 2013. The object measured around 20 meters or 65 feet wide and it injured more than 1,000 residents in the city.

Speaking of asteroids, a scientist from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says that we are not prepared for a surprise comet or asteroid attack. Joseph Nuth, a researcher with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, says that there is not much we can do about it now.

During the annual meeting of American Geophysical Union, Nuth said that while huge and fatal asteroids and comets are extremely rare, they are capable of ending all life on the planet, just like how an asteroid devastated dinosaurs millions of years ago.Comets usually follow certain paths from Earth, but there are times that they get thrown to other places. These are the times when Earth is at risk of being hit by comets.

In 2014, scientists found that a comet passed within a minute distance of Mars. It turns out that the comet was only detected 22 months before it passed Mars, which is insufficient time to allow us to prepare for it. However, scientists assert that there are certain technologies that can help us face this problem. Still, such solutions can take years to develop.