A 32-year-old man has been charged after a Sydney sword attack on another man in the city’s west. It has been reported that the two of them were involved in an argument, which led to the incident. The two men were known to each other, reports suggested.

The Sydney sword attack accused reportedly went to a residential property in Canley Heights. He spoke to a 58-year-old man when both of them started arguing on an issue. As a result, the alleged attacker fetched a sword, which he brought from his car and attacked the other man. The victim suffered a laceration to his leg.

Cabramatta police have charged the reported attacker with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and having custody of an offensive implement in a public place. The incident occurred at 10:20pm. Paramedics were called on the spot to treat the Sydney sword attack victim. The accused person, on the other hand, is all set to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Friday, 9News stated.

Recent Sydney Sword Attack

This is not the first time when Sydney sword attack has been reported from the city. In December 2016, an incident was reported where a man attacked his wife and girlfriend Emu Plains with a sword and machete. The case was described to be “absolutely harrowing”. Twenty-six-year-old Clinton Walker was charged with two counts of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Neighbors called police after they heard screams and yelling of the Sydney sword attack victims in December. Police discovered Walker escaping the scene by entering into a bedroom of a residential property at the Lucas Street. The alleged attacker was found armed with knife when he was arrested in an area close to Forbes Street. “There was extensive amounts of blood through the house and obviously the wounds to both victims were significant and it required a very priority response,” Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said.

