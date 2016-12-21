It’s been a year since Amber Heard had issues with Australian dog smuggling. Now, the Aquaman movie star is finally back on track.

Last April 2015, the Magic Mike XXL actress pleaded guilty to providing a false immigration document for her dogs. The incident happened when she flew to Australia in 2014 with her husband Johnny Depp and pets Pistol and Boo.

Moreover, CTV News reports that she avoided jail under a deal. Part of the agreement was to make a public apology through a recorded video for breaking Australian laws. Now, Heard will return to Australia for the DC Comics Aquaman movie.

Also Read: Justice League Trailer #2 Leaked: Aquaman Steals Show [RUMOR]

The upcoming DC superhero film will begin filming next year in Village Roadshow Studios near Gold Coast City. The film had a deal with the Australian government worth around 22 million dollars.

On Thursday, treasurer Scott Morrison reveals that if Heard decided to bring her pets, they will have a miniature motor home. “We will have a home for them if Amber would like to bring them on to the film set,” Morrison said.

Also Read: Aquaman Movie Shoots in Australia! Find Out Where Exactly

At this point, Aquaman movie is one of the most anticipated action films of 2018. It will also feature Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa who will play as Aquaman in the movie. Recently, the teaser trailer of Justice League gave the limelight to the ruler of Atlantis.

Since then, fans became interested in the new superhero set to hit the big screens. However, it seems that some fans are disappointed when Aquaman stole the limelight from the Man of Steel. It seems to be DC’s way of saying that some superheroes deserve to have their moment.

Aquaman movie hits theaters in October 2018.